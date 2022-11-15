After anticipating last year’s wave of hacker attacks in “Il Giorno del Bianconiglio”, now the cybersecurity expert Alessandro Curioni tells, in his new novel, the serious risks that Artificial Intelligence entails. The cybersecurity expert Leonardo Artico thus returns to the field in “Certe dead make no noise” as soon as it comes out for Chiarelettere I will be presented tomorrow in Rome, in the Libraccio bookshop in via Nazionale at 6 pm. It is the second novel in the series that sees this singular protagonist narrative ‘alter ego’ of the author.

After having turned upside down the Dark Web, defeating the most dangerous network of cybercriminals in circulation, Artico ends up in the crosshairs again: from his past a lover emerges, in the meantime she has become the very powerful manager of a bigtech, and with her it materializes a gray eminence at the head of a core of the secret services. Both with an offer that cannot be refused.

Thus the expert cybernaut – in companions of his fellow adventurers Roberto Gelmi, brilliant hacker, and Teresa Aprili, brilliant journalist – finds himself involved in the very secret Da Vinci Project, which through the use of artificial intelligence aims to revolutionize the world of cybersecurity. With what consequences? Leonardo will play his very personal game with very different objectives from those of the other two players. The double and triple game will be the rule, the manipulation of information and people will be the norm.

“Certain deaths do not make noise” places the reader in front of issues of urgent relevance and makes us reflect on the role of humanity at a time when technology, with the advent of artificial intelligences, seems ready for a new, great, leap in come on. In a dark world where the shadow of a defeated but not defeated enemy hovers, Leonardo, Teresa and Roberto will discover that to unmask him they have to risk much more than their digital life.

Curioni (born in 1967) was born a journalist and in 2003, after two years of study, he published the volume “Hacker @ tack” dedicated to computer security for Jackson Libri. From this experience, after seven years in the sector, he founded Di.Gi. Academy, a company specializing in training and consulting in the field of cybersecurity, of which he is the shareholder and president. He is the author of essays, popularizer, university professor and commentator in Rai, for “Il Sole 24 Ore” and Class Cnbc.