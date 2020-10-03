“We don’t give a shit what people say. He who wants something and really wants it, finds a way”. Erik Spoelstra didn’t want to hear about it after Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals 2-0 in favor of the Lakers or how little the tremendous effort he made in the face of dramatic casualties was worth his team, for their interests of Bam Adebayo (cervical sprain) and Goran Dragic (tear in the plantar fascia ”.

But the fact is, the 2-0 seems like a hard-to-save advantage for a Heat worse off with the infirmary and they aren’t finding ways to contain LeBron James and Anthony Davis. According to the BIS (basketball power index) of ESPN, a measure that takes into account all the factors of the matches (also injuries and possible recoveries), the Lakers now have a 94% chance of being champions and the Heat only 6%. In addition, 4-0 has become the most likely result: 41.4%. 4-1 is close to 30% and even 4-2 is already seen as an unlikely option (15.8%).

But Spoelstra wants to keep his team away from those cabal and aware that tomorrow it will be played in the third game (01:30, Spanish time): if the Heat win, the Finals will be very much alive. If they lose, they will almost say goodbye to the title with what would already be a 3-0 for the Lakers. At least, those from South Florida are going to have, in principle, very good news since Bam Adebayo has assured journalist Chris Haynes that his idea is not to miss the game. “I think I will be. I feel better and it seems to me that I will be able to play, ”said Adebayo whose absence in the zones was a problem that the Heat could not correct.

Adebayo was injured in the third quarter of the first match. First there was talk of a shoulder injury, a problem that has dragged on since the East final against Boston Celtics, and after a cervical sprain, the official cause of his absence in the second game. There are more doubts about Goran Dragic, whose status is unknown and that if he plays, he will have to do it undercover.

“We have to play desperately. That’s what I think, we have to be a desperate team and start with energy from the initial jump. I think we can turn this situation around ”, concluded Adebayo. Only four times has he come back from 2-0 in the NBA Finals. The Heat themselves did it in 2006, against Dirk Nowitzki’s Mavericks. The other teams that have done it are the Celtics (to the Lakers in 1969), the Blazers in 1977 and the Cavaliers in 2016, the Finals in which LeBron drove a comeback never seen before (3-1 to -4).