Sony Interactive Entertainment has recently announced a new edition of its live broadcasts State of playduring which we will be able to see a new gameplay video of the highly anticipated FINAL FANTASY XVIoutgoing on June 22nd on Playstation 5.

State of Play airs tomorrow, Thursday 13 April at 11.00 pm and it will be possible to follow him on Twitch and YouTube. You can follow it via the embed that we include below.

State of Play on April 13th

Don’t miss this preview of the highly anticipated action RPG on Thursday 13th April From the moment Final Fantasy XVI debuted in our Playstation 5 Showcase of 2020, fans around the world have eagerly awaited the details on the game’s dark fantasy setting, the mighty Eikon and their Dominants, and the spectacular combat system anticipated in the first trailers. We’re excited to announce that this week’s State of Play broadcast will focus on all of that and more. Watch live on Twitch or YouTube on April 13 at 11:00 PM CEST, then get ready for the launch on PS5 of Final Fantasy XVI on June 22. Co-streaming and Video-On-Demand (VOD) Note: This webcast may include copyrighted content (such as licensed music) that is not controlled by PlayStation. We welcome and encourage our amazing co-streamers and creators, but licensing agreements beyond our control may interfere with the co-streams or VOD archives of this broadcast. If you intend to save this broadcast as a VOD to create digests or to repost clips or segments, we recommend that you exclude copyrighted music.

Source: Playstation Blog