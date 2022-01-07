The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will increase over the sea and some western coastal areas, and temperatures tend to rise slightly, becoming humid at night and Sunday morning in some inland areas with the possibility of light fog forming, and winds are light to moderate speed And sometimes active in the west.

Wind movement: Northwesterly – Northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h at times. The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light to medium. The first tide occurs at 16:46, the second tide is at 06:34, the first tide is at 10:46, and the second tide is at 23:28.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, waves are light to medium. The first tide occurs at 13:52, the second tide is at 02:18, the first tide is at 08:14, and the second tide is at 19:36.