The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy and at times cloudy to the west and south with the possibility of rain, while temperatures tend to rise, and winds are light to moderate, brisk at times.

Wind movement: northwesterly – northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent in the north and moderate to light.. The first tide will occur at 00:24, and the first tide will occur at 17:30, and the second tide will occur at 17:30. 05:46.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be turbulent, becoming medium to light at night.. The first tide will occur at 19:57, the second tide at 08:27, the first tide at 13:34, and the second tide at 02:25.