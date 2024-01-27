The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy and dusty at times, becoming cloudy and with some cumulus clouds over some northern and eastern regions, with a chance of rain during the day, with a noticeable drop in temperatures, and moderate to active winds, especially on the sea, causing dust.

The wind movement is northwesterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent. The first tide occurs at 14:01 and the second tide occurs at 04:28. The first low tide occurs at 07:59 and the second low tide occurs at At 21:27.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, waves are moderate to turbulent in the afternoon. The first tide occurs at 10:47, the second tide occurs at 00:01, and the first low tide occurs at 17:22.