The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be clear to partly cloudy, becoming dusty at times, with a noticeable drop in temperatures and being humid at night and Saturday morning, with the possibility of fog or light mist formation in some internal areas, and northwesterly winds, moderate to brisk, and sometimes strong at sea. It causes dust and dirt during the day, which leads to a decrease in the horizontal vision.

Wind movement: northwesterly / 15 to 30, reaching 50 km / h at sea.. and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to very turbulent.. and the first tide will occur at 09:20, the second tide at 01:18, and the first tide at 17:00 :59 and the second tides at 04:31.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light.. and the first tide will occur at 20:36, the second tide at 07:16, the first tide at 13:16, and the second tide at 02:12.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels in the country tomorrow:

City: Maximum temperature, minimum temperature, maximum humidity, minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 26 19 60 25

Dubai 25 20 65 30

Sharjah 25 18 60 20

Ajman 26 19 70 25

Umm Al Quwain 25 17 75 30

Ras al-Khaimah 26 16 70 25

Fujairah 26 17 75 30

Al Ain 27 18 50 15

Liwa 25 19 55 15

Al Ruwais 24 17 80 35

Goods 24 18 80 40

Delma 24 20 85 45

Greater Tunb 23 20 85 50

Lesser Tunb 23 20 85 50

Abu Musa 23 20 85 50.