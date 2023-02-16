The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be clear to partly cloudy, becoming dusty at times, with a noticeable drop in temperatures and being humid at night and Saturday morning, with the possibility of fog or light mist formation in some internal areas, and northwesterly winds, moderate to brisk, and sometimes strong at sea. It causes dust and dirt during the day, which leads to a decrease in the horizontal vision.
Wind movement: northwesterly / 15 to 30, reaching 50 km / h at sea.. and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to very turbulent.. and the first tide will occur at 09:20, the second tide at 01:18, and the first tide at 17:00 :59 and the second tides at 04:31.
In the Sea of Oman, the waves will be light.. and the first tide will occur at 20:36, the second tide at 07:16, the first tide at 13:16, and the second tide at 02:12.
The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels in the country tomorrow:
City: Maximum temperature, minimum temperature, maximum humidity, minimum humidity
Abu Dhabi 26 19 60 25
Dubai 25 20 65 30
Sharjah 25 18 60 20
Ajman 26 19 70 25
Umm Al Quwain 25 17 75 30
Ras al-Khaimah 26 16 70 25
Fujairah 26 17 75 30
Al Ain 27 18 50 15
Liwa 25 19 55 15
Al Ruwais 24 17 80 35
Goods 24 18 80 40
Delma 24 20 85 45
Greater Tunb 23 20 85 50
Lesser Tunb 23 20 85 50
Abu Musa 23 20 85 50.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Tomorrow. #noticeable #drop #temperatures
Leave a Reply