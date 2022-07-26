The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to witness a state of atmospheric instability, and the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with the formation of convective rain clouds in separate areas of the country, and a noticeable decrease in temperatures, and the winds are moderate to brisk, and strong at times with the activity of dust-inducing clouds. Dust leads to reduced horizontal visibility.

The center said in its daily bulletin that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly / 25 to 35, reaching 55 km / h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent and sometimes very turbulent with cloud activity. The first tide occurs at 14:10, the second at 00:15, the first islands at 17:59, and the second islands at 07:51. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are turbulent and very turbulent sometimes with Cloud activity and the first tide occurs at 09:55, the second tide at 20:25, the first tide at 15:35, and the second tide at 03:29.



