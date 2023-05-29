The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather will be fair to partly cloudy tomorrow, clouds will appear in the east in the afternoon, and temperatures will tend to rise gradually, becoming humid at night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas, with the possibility of light fog forming in the west.

Wind movement: southeasterly to northwesterly / 10 to 20, reaching 35 km / h.. The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light.. The first tide occurs at 08:24, the second tide at 22:31, the first tide at 15:05, and the second tide At 04:54.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light.. and the first tide will occur at 18:09, the second tide at 07:28, the first tide at 11:40, and the second tide at 01:03.