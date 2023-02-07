The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a gradual decrease in temperatures, especially in the west, and humid at night and Thursday morning over some internal areas with the possibility of fog or light mist formation, and winds moderate to brisk, causing dust and dirt during the day.

Wind movement: northwesterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.. and the waves in the Arabian Gulf are medium to turbulent.. and the first tide occurs at 14:24, the second tide at 03:51, the first tide at 08:23, and the second tide At 21:15.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium, becoming turbulent in the morning.. The first tide will occur at 11:04, the second tide at 23:56, the first tide at 17:22, and the second tide at 06:08.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels in the country tomorrow.