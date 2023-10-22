The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy at times, with a chance for some cumulus clouds to form east and south, accompanied by rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will tend to gradually decrease, becoming humid at night and Tuesday morning, with a chance for mist or light fog to form over some coastal and inland areas. West, with light to moderate winds, sometimes active, southeasterly to northeasterly, 10-20, reaching 40 km/h.

The Center stated – in its daily bulletin – that the Arabian Gulf will have light to moderate waves at times, while the first tide will occur at 18:01, the second at 00:00, the first low tide at 02:54, and the second at 00:00, pointing out that the sea Amman will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 15:40, the second at 05:51, the first low tide at 10:48, and the second at 22:32.