The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and temperatures will tend to drop slightly and gradually, and humid at night and Wednesday morning in some inland areas with a chance of mist or light mist forming, and winds will be light to moderate in speed, gradually active, especially on the sea in the afternoon. .

The center said in its daily statement that the winds will be northwesterly, 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/h. Waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium and gradually disturbed in the afternoon. The first tide will occur at 15:52 and the second tide will occur at 05:55 and the tide will fall. The first is at 09:49 and the second is at 23:03.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light to moderate and disturbed at night, with the first tide occurring at 12:14, the second tide at 01:00, the first low tide at 18:25, and the second low tide at 07:28.