The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the eastern coast in the morning, and temperatures tending to gradually decrease, and humid at night and Saturday morning, with mist or light mist forming over some coastal and inland areas, and winds light to moderate speed. It is sometimes active during the day, raising dust.

The wind movement is southeasterly – northwesterly / 10 – 25, reaching 40 km/h. Waves in the Arabian Gulf are light to moderate, turbulent to the west in the evening.

The first tide occurs at 14:07, the second tide occurs at 01:27, the first low tide occurs at 19:24, and the second low tide occurs at 07:56.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 10:06, the second tide occurs at 22:15, the first low tide occurs at 16:17, and the second low tide occurs at 04:20.