The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with a drop in temperatures, especially on the coasts, and light to moderate winds, active especially at sea, causing dust and dirt, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility in exposed areas..

The center stated, in its daily statement on the expected weather conditions tomorrow, that the winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly / 15 to 25 reaching 40 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate to rough, and the first high tide will occur at 22:45 and the first low tide at 12:06. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, and the first high tide will occur at 08:30, the second high tide at 18:53, the first low tide at 13:47 and the second low tide at 02:12..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow.:

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 42 31 60 15

Dubai 41 32 65 15

Sharjah 41 28 70 15

Ajman 39 31 75 25

Umm Al Quwain 40 28 75 20

Ras Al Khaimah 44 28 75 15

Fujairah 44 33 60 15

Eye 41 30 65 15

Liwa 42 28 45 15

Al Ruwais 45 29 50 25

Goods 43 32 45 15

Delma 38 33 65 35

Greater/Smaller Tunb 38 32 80 45

Abu Musa 38 32 80 45