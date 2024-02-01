The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, interspersed with some cumulus clouds over the northern and eastern regions, with rain falling, and a drop in temperatures, especially in the west. The winds will be moderate to active, and strong, especially on the sea, causing dust and dust, leading to a decrease in the range. Horizontal vision.

Wind movement: south-easterly, turning north-westerly / 20 to 35, reaching 60 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent to very turbulent. The first tide occurs at 16:41 and the second tide occurs at 06:10. The first is at 11:26 and the second is at 23:10

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are moderate to turbulent. The first tide occurs at 01:15, the second tide occurs at 01:46, the first low tide occurs at 08:39, and the second high tide occurs at 19:18.