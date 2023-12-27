The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear in the east in the afternoon, with a drop in temperatures that will become humid at night and on Friday morning, with fog or light mist forming over some coastal and inland areas, and winds of light to moderate speed.

Wind movement: northwesterly – northeasterly / 10 to 20, reaching 30 km/h. Waves in the Arabian Gulf are light to moderate at times. The first tide occurs at 13:05, the second at 03:54, and the first low tide at 20: 42 and the second high tide at 07:35

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 09:33, the second tide occurs at 23:32, the first low tide occurs at 16:33, and the second high tide occurs at 05:26.