The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair, partly cloudy and dusty at times, temperatures will tend to drop, and winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, causing dust and dust that may lead to low horizontal visibility.

Wind movement: southwesterly to northwesterly / 10 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.. and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent.. and the first tide will occur at 23:55, the first tide at 17:22, and the second tide at 07:05 .

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium and turbulent at times. The first tide will occur at 08:59, and the second tide will occur at 43:19.





The first carrot at 14:24 and the second carrot at 02:37.