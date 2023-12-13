The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy and cloudy at times in some coastal, northern and eastern regions, with a chance of rain, a drop in temperatures, and winds of moderate to active speed, stirring up dust and dirt, and strong at times on the sea.

The center said in its daily statement that the winds will be northerly, westerly, 15 to 30, reaching 50 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to very turbulent at times. The first tide will occur at 12:58, the second tide at 03:32, and the first low tide at The time is 20:39 and the second low tide is at 07:19. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light to medium. The first tide occurs at 09:34, the second high tide occurs at 23:28, the first low tide occurs at 16:21, and the second low tide occurs at 05:20. .