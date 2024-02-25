The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially in the east, with a chance of rain and a noticeable drop in temperatures. It will become humid at night and Tuesday morning, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming over some inland areas, and winds will be light to moderate speed and active, especially in the areas. The sea is dusty.
Wind movement: northwesterly / 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent. The first tide occurs at 13:58, the second tide occurs at 03:27, and the first low tide occurs at 08:01. The second is at 50:20
In the Sea of Oman, the waves are moderate to turbulent. The first tide occurs at 10:51, the second tide occurs at 23:20, the first low tide occurs at 16:59, and the second low tide occurs at 05:35.
The following is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected in the country tomorrow:
City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity
Abu Dhabi 26 18 80 45
Dubai 25 19 85 50
Sharjah 24 17 85 30
Ajman 23 18 85 40
Umm Al Quwain 24 18 85 50
Ras Al Khaimah 24 17 80 45
Fujairah 24 20 80 40
Al Ain 26 17 85 30
Liwa 27 16 85 30
Ruwais 25 18 80 30
Goods 24 17 75 30
Dalma 27 18 80 30
Greater Tunb 27 18 80 20
Sughra Tunb 27 18 80 20
Abu Musa 27 18 90 45
