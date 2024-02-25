The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially in the east, with a chance of rain and a noticeable drop in temperatures. It will become humid at night and Tuesday morning, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming over some inland areas, and winds will be light to moderate speed and active, especially in the areas. The sea is dusty.

Wind movement: northwesterly / 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent. The first tide occurs at 13:58, the second tide occurs at 03:27, and the first low tide occurs at 08:01. The second is at 50:20

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are moderate to turbulent. The first tide occurs at 10:51, the second tide occurs at 23:20, the first low tide occurs at 16:59, and the second low tide occurs at 05:35.

The following is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected in the country tomorrow:

City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 26 18 80 45

Dubai 25 19 85 50

Sharjah 24 17 85 30

Ajman 23 18 85 40

Umm Al Quwain 24 18 85 50

Ras Al Khaimah 24 17 80 45

Fujairah 24 20 80 40

Al Ain 26 17 85 30

Liwa 27 16 85 30

Ruwais 25 18 80 30

Goods 24 17 75 30

Dalma 27 18 80 30

Greater Tunb 27 18 80 20

Sughra Tunb 27 18 80 20

Abu Musa 27 18 90 45