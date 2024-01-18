The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some areas, especially the northern, eastern, and islands, with a chance of rain during the day, and humid at night and Saturday morning in some inland areas, with the possibility of light fog forming, and light to moderate northwesterly winds, especially active over the sea.

The center said – in its daily statement – that the winds will be northwesterly / 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to moderate, and the first tide will occur at 19:13, the second tide at 08:06, and the first low tide at 08:06. 13:50 and the second low tide at 00:41. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light to medium, and the first high tide occurs at 17:32, the second high tide at 03:51, the first low tide at 10:44, and the second low tide at 22:16.