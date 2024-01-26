The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, becoming cloudy with some cumulus clouds on the islands and some areas, especially the coastal and northern areas, with a chance of rain in the afternoon, and the winds will be light to moderate speed, gradually active, especially on the sea, causing dust.

Wind movement: south-easterly – north-westerly / 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf are average, gradually becoming turbulent at night. The first tide occurs at 13:29 and the second tide occurs at 04:06. The first low tide occurs at At 21:00 and the second low tide at 07:59.