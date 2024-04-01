Weekday and at 6:30 p.m. An adverse schedule for the influx of public to what could be the last European match of the season at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia and a “there is no your aunt” in response to university pleas to delay the match for two hours, like everyone else. the Champions League matches played in Murcia, and thus promote the conciliation of the fans.

Even so, a UCAM that breathes Bando de la Huerta in its annual tradition of dressing some of its players in a joint action between Estrella de Levante and Beatriz Trajes Regionales, trusts that its match will be another event for the people of Murcia to enjoy. its Spring Festivals. On this occasion, the adopted Murcian Nemanja Radovic has been in charge of introducing Troy Caupain, Jonah Radebaugh, Arturs Kurucs, Dylan Ennis and Dustin Sleva into the tradition, all of them dressed in esparteñas, zaragüel, vest and huertan scarf.

The UCAM, supported by an initiative to distribute tickets to federated clubs in the Region, plans to exceed 6,000 seats occupied tomorrow at 6:30 p.m., time for the initial kickoff of the match against the German Riesen, which has only won two of its seven matches played as a visitor this season and has just been beaten (60-94) against Ulm in the German league this last Sunday.

The second game will be on Tuesday the 9th at 8:00 p.m. in Luisburgo and, if there is a third, on Tuesday the 16th the Palace could put the game at 8:30 p.m. UCAM's intention is to secure the first victory tomorrow in front of 6,000 people.