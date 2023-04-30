Milan returns from Rome with a defection. In fact, Tomori remained in the locker room during the interval at the Olimpico, after having taken a very painful blow on the right thigh from Abraham. The AC Milan centre-back was sore on the ground for a long time, so much so that Pioli was letting Thiaw in, but then gritted his teeth until the end of the first half. From the first reports that filter through, it shouldn’t be anything serious: a simple blow, however strong.