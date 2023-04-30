The defender waved the white flag after one half for a knee by Abraham, but the yellow card will still mean he miss Wednesday’s match against the Grigiorossi
Milan returns from Rome with a defection. In fact, Tomori remained in the locker room during the interval at the Olimpico, after having taken a very painful blow on the right thigh from Abraham. The AC Milan centre-back was sore on the ground for a long time, so much so that Pioli was letting Thiaw in, but then gritted his teeth until the end of the first half. From the first reports that filter through, it shouldn’t be anything serious: a simple blow, however strong.
In any case, it was fate that Tomori missed the Cremonese on Wednesday evening at San Siro, since he was cautioned and Orsato booked him. “Fik” will return for the next Champions League match against Lazio next Saturday, again at San Siro. For the rest, five Rossoneri remain on the alert: Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Pobega and Rebic. A defensive package therefore at high risk. With Cremonese Pioli should also give Kjaer a rest and the two central players should therefore be Kalulu and Thiaw. Forward Giroud should instead refuse, leaving room for one between Rebic (favourite) and Origi.
