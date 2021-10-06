London (Reuters)

England defender Fikayo Tomori said playing in the eyes of the great Italian Paolo Maldini at Milan helped him shine and join the England coach Gareth Southgate’s squad.

The former Chelsea defender, who joined the Italian club in June after an impressive period on loan, has made impressive appearances at the San Siro and has had the opportunity to resume his international career, having played one game for England in 2019.

Some have compared Tomori to Maldini, who is adored by Milan fans and is currently the club’s sporting director. “When he was talking to me, I was in a daze and I said in my mind ‘Oh my God it’s Paolo Maldini’,” the Canadian-born 23-year-old told a news conference on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

He continued: “I feel pressure because he watches every game and is on the training ground every day, and as a defender you want to impress him. In the middle of my loan period in April, we spoke together and he told me what he thought of my performance and what I needed to improve.

And when a legend like him speaks, you have to listen. It really helped me a lot. Tomori was instrumental in Milan’s defense this season with the team’s return to the Champions League and its brilliance in the local league.

He starred in the 3-2 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League, and was able to show his talents after a disappointing end to his career at Chelsea, after a good period under coach Frank Lampard, who preferred him over other defenders.

Tomori added: “The strikers in Italy are brilliant and smart. They’d rather move than try to dodge you, overtake you with speed or power, or get around you.”

With Harry Maguire out injured and John Stones not playing for Manchester City in the Premier League this season, Tomori will add to his only international appearance as England look to secure their place in the World Cup finals.