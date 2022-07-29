The AC Milan transfer market proceeds on two parallel lines. On the one hand the purchases, the receipts, De Ketelaere and Ziyech, Tanganga and Sanches, on the other hand the renewals, pins of the championship to please and young people to armor. The first case is that of Tommaso Pobega, 23 years old, fresh from a couple of good years between Spezia and Turin and now a step away from the renewal of the contract until 2027. Announcement in days. However, the midfielder is not the only contract on Maldini and Massara’s list.