Oluwafikayomi Oluwadamilola Tomori, in short, is the first child of this modern Milan. He is an Englishman in Serie A, as he has not used for years. He is a young central defender, as it seemed impossible in the sacred books of Italian football. He is a foreigner who has learned Italian in a few months, as few have been able to do. Not by chance, he speaks like an intelligent boy, which he is, and weighs words – even too much, sometimes – like a Business administration graduate. The image of him reflects all of this.