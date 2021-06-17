Rome (AFP)

Chelsea have completely abandoned their young defender, Fikayo Tomori, in favor of Italian Milan, after he had played on loan at the latter since last January, according to what was announced by “Rossoneri” on Thursday.

The Lombardy club said: Milan is pleased to announce the activation of the purchase option permanently, after the 23-year-old imposed himself strongly with coach Stefano Pioli’s team, participating in 17 games since he came to him on loan from the London club.

Tomori signed with the runner-up in the Italian League until June 2025.

According to the loan clause in his initial contract with Chelsea, Milan must pay 28 million euros to the London club, crowned last season in the Champions League, if it wants to activate the clause of his contract permanently.

Tomori has thus become the second most expensive deal for Milan since the club’s ownership transfer to the American investment fund “Elliott” in 2018, after Brazilian Lucas Paqueta, who cost him nearly 40 million euros in 2019.

Reports speak of Milan’s interest in two other Chelsea players, French striker Olivier Giroud, and Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech.