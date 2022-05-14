Tomonobu Itagaki wants to return to the game development scene and has just returned to business on Twitter to talk about his new gameof which nothing is known yet but which could promise well, considering that we are talking about one of the main authors of Ninja Maiden and Dead or Alive.

Despite its glorious past, the developer has failed to keep up with great levels after the rather stormy departure of Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo. The new label, Valhalla Gamesin fact closed its doors in 2021 after being able to complete only one major game, namely Devil’s Third, which did not really convince everyone as well as the subsequent Devil’s Third Online, which closed the servers after less than a year of activity.

In any case, this does not seem to have demoralized ours, considering that he seems intent on returning to the office with a new project. We do not know exactly how he will develop it, since he officially no longer has a team, but we can expect news to come and also unexpected solutions from a personality of this kind.

Itagaki’s new tweet, published just a few hours ago, merely reports that the author has now reopened the account and that he will share “the life of the game and its creative process” in the future through the social network. We’ll see.