Tomo-chan wa Onnanoko! either Tomo-chan is a girl! is a anime which premiered in the winter season 2023. It is a romantic comedy that is based on the work of sleeve yonkoma —four-panel manga— written and illustrated by Fumita Yanagida.

What is it about Tomo-chan is a girl!?

Tomo-chan is a high school girl who is in love with Junichirou, her childhood friend. However, both have grown up together, are neighbors and train karate in Tomo’s family dojo.

Probably thanks to their close relationship of years, Junichirou didn’t have the opportunity to visualize his friend differently. However, she is in love with him.

One day it is declared to him, but he thinks it’s some kind of declaration of love from friends, he then proceeds to hug her like he usually does. They are used to physical contact from their training, which makes everything very natural. However, Tomo-chan begins to have a kind of resistance, because she realizes her feelings for him.

After the confusion Tomo will realize that he not only restricts her to the friendly plane, but also does not consider her a friend, a girl, from the conceptions of imposed and regulated femininity —or at least, it seems so.

Source: Layduce

Tomo thinks that Jun’s eyes don’t see her as a romantic possibility because of her “little femininity”. She doesn’t realize that it could be mostly because of her type of relationship. Tomo-chan will try to get closer to him with the help of Misuzu, her best friend, who was also Junichirou’s childhood friend.

Little by little, the true bond that Tomo and Jun share will be revealed.

The main characters

I take Aizawa — Tomo is a girl who trains karate and has an athlete’s complexion, In addition, also because of this, she is used to moving abruptly and raising her voice more. Referring to this is that some people consider her “unfeminine”. She is very skilled and kind.

She is the best friend of Junichirou Kubota and Misuzu Gundou.

Source: Layduce

Junichirou Kubota — He is the boy that Tomo is in love withHe never conceived of her in any other way, but he always recognized his feelings towards her, for example, her comfort and extreme joy with her friend. He is aware that he does not share a better time with anyone else.

However, he will slowly be pushed to better recognize Tomo whom, from the beginning, he protected from brotherly love whose line wears out to become more like romantic love.

Misuzu Gundou — She is a girl with creepy looks and a cold and calculating character, however, he appreciates Tomo very much and helps him in any way he can. She will be her guardian angel so that everything goes well with Jun in a natural way, in which both of them can grow at their own pace until they face her feelings.

Source: Layduce

what time does it leave Tomo-chan is a girl!?

The anime is available on Crunchyroll from January 4, 2023, and you can watch it subtitled in English and Spanish every day. on Thursdays starting at 10 am PT.

The production of the anime

Director: Hitoshi Nanba (Golden Kamuy)

Assistant Director: Noriki Hashimoto (Heroines Run the Show)

Adaptation: Megumi Shimizu (My Next Life as a Villainess)

Character designer: Shiori Hiraiwa

Music: Masaru Yokoyama (fruit basket)

Production: Layduce

Opening theme: Kurae! Telepathy (くらえ！テレパシー Kurae! Terepashī?) by Maharajan.

Closing theme: yurukuru＊love by Rie Takahashi, Rina Hidaka, and Sally Amaki.

How many chapters will it have? Tomo-chan is a girl!?

Its delivery will consist of 13 episodes onlyHowever, it is expected that it will cover all the material from the manga, since it is finished.

Secondly, The manga ran from 2015 to 2019 on Saizensen’s website, it has eight volumes in yonkoma format.

voice cast

Tomo Aizawa — Rie Takahashi (Megumin in konosuba)

Junichiro Kubota — Kaito Ishikawa (Tenya Iida in My Hero Academia)

Misuzu Gundo — Rina Hidaka (Silica in Sword Art Online)

Carol Olston—Sally Amaki

Kosuke Misaki — Kohei Amasaki (Neige in Black Clover)

Tatsumi Tanabe — Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke Hashibira in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Source: Layduce

We recommend: What is Buddy Daddies? The new series that is breaking it on Crunchyroll

About Tomo-chan is a girl!

Tomo-chan is a girl! It’s a fun installment, all the characters are friends, so it’s a love anime from all trenches. However, the most intimate relationship is the one Jun shares with Tomo. And, although we don’t think it’s the healthiest thing to do, we know that Japanese culture—sin of generalization—considers that risqué discussions are a sign of true communication, and sometimes tapping gets in the way. That type of relationship these young people have who, between blows and blows, will surprise you with their attitudes.

Source: Layduce

However, we have to mention that in principle, the heart of the matter seems to point to the structures of the norm of imposed femininity, for example, the delicacy and innate tenderness of women, and because of this, at times, Tomo will feel frustrated when she feels that she “lacks” this and therefore Jun does not notice her.

Secondly, it also appeals to their corporeality, which is remarkable because Tomo has the standardized aesthetic silhouette of women, however, they will try to show it so that Junichiro, in a certain way, sexualizes her and identifies her as a woman.

These types of situations are proposed as constructs that guide the comedy, but towards the end they will make you wonder what is really going on. Love is made up of various things, and Tomo and Junichiro will show us.

Well, doesn’t this couple of friends in love remind you of someone? I do, Natsuki Enamoto and Setoguchi Yuu.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.