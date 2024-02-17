Tommy Tallarico has put his house up for sale for $3 million, perhaps because of Amico

Tommy Tallarico he is certainly a controversial personality in the world of video games, in particular for the Intellivision Amico case, but also for some previous facts. It was recently discovered that he has put his house up for sale for approximately 3 million dollars. More precisely for 2,999,000 dollars. It's a luxurious mansion full of nerdy objects, including Spider-Man and pool halls. Is he trying to scrape together money to survive the disaster of his latest business?
In fact, four years after bookings opened, Amico is still not available, but the console's mascot has a name. He has now left the company, but everyone remembers him as the main proponent of that wicked undertaking.
And it's a shame, because he is also the composer of historic soundtracks, such as those of Global Gladiators, The Terminator, Earthworm Jim 2 and Disney's Alladin, as well as a very successful television host.
A nerd house
Tallarico has always been proud of his house, which he had already shown to public in the past.
He bought it for 605,000 in 1995 and had since turned it into his den, letting his passions shine through in the furnishings.
Some rooms are particularly well furnished, at least if you are among those who appreciate the genre, such as the aforementioned Spider-Man room. The fact that he has decided to sell it may mean that he is going through major problems from an economic point of view, probably due precisely to the friend's case, despite his long career.
