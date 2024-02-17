Tommy Tallarico has put his house up for sale for $3 million, perhaps because of Amico

Tommy Tallarico he is certainly a controversial personality in the world of video games, in particular for the Intellivision Amico case, but also for some previous facts. It was recently discovered that he has put his house up for sale for approximately 3 million dollars. More precisely for 2,999,000 dollars. It's a luxurious mansion full of nerdy objects, including Spider-Man and pool halls. Is he trying to scrape together money to survive the disaster of his latest business?

In fact, four years after bookings opened, Amico is still not available, but the console's mascot has a name. He has now left the company, but everyone remembers him as the main proponent of that wicked undertaking.

And it's a shame, because he is also the composer of historic soundtracks, such as those of Global Gladiators, The Terminator, Earthworm Jim 2 and Disney's Alladin, as well as a very successful television host.