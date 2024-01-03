The Peruvian singer Tommy Portugal She underwent a DNA test in 2022, after her eldest daughter Mafer Portugal sat on the set of Magaly Medina's show and demanded that she take this test on national television. After undergoing this, it was found that the cumbiambero was the biological father of the young woman; However, the interpreter did not legally recognize his heir. Despite this, both tried to maintain a cordial relationship that has now broken again. In this note he knows what the reason was.

What is the reason why Tommy Portugal and his daughter Mafer have a bad relationship?

Tommy Portugal He was invited to Carlos Orozco's channel, who asked him if the news that he does not attend the concerts offered by his daughter are true. In this regard, the singer assured that he went to the show that his heiress gave at his debut. “I went with my sister and my girlfriend. I sent her (Mafer) a photo of the stage and she was happy”he commented at the beginning.

After that, Tommy confessed the reason why that good relationship with his daughter Mafer broke down. In that sense, the singer stated that he could not attend a concert by his heir, who was going to premiere a new song, and explained to her that she had a concert that day. However, the young woman told the television cameras that only “the people who loved her” went to this event.

“It hurt me a lot that he said that at that moment and didn't mention that I was working,” said the interpreter, who also revealed that his daughter is currently upset with him and does not know the reason.

What does Tommy Portugal say about his daughter Mafer's request to support her musically?

In conversation with Carlos Orozco, Tommy Portugal He initially maintained that Magaly Medina caused his image to be “tarnished.” “There were brands that stopped working with me because they implied that I abandoned or denied my daughter. I never did,” he pointed.

After that, Portugal spoke about the request that his daughter made to him Mafer to support her in her artistic career. ““She feels that I haven't supported her in music, but I can't even play on the radio, I can't hit a song… rather I need, I need help.”he added.