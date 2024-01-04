Tommy Portugal has surprised with all the revelations he has given about his musical and private career. The creator of the iconic opening theme for the series 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' has participated in various cumbia groups in the past, as Group 5, Caribeños de Guadalupe and Néctar. Now, the artist dared to tell about some of the mistreatment that he went through in some orchestras and reported that his colleagues have also gone through difficult situations.

What did Tommy say about his time in various cumbia groups?

In an interview for Carlos Orozco's YouTube channel, Tommy Portugal did not hesitate to count the amount he earned at the beginning of his career and related that the first time he stood on stage with a renowned northern cumbia group they paid him less than 100 soles for almost five hours of work. He stated that this made him uncomfortable and clarified that it is one of the reasons why singers choose to go to work elsewhere.

“When I went to sing for the first time in a group from the north, they paid me 80 soles for five hours. But what happens if another group comes and says 'I'll pay you 150', and another says 'I'll give you 200'? If you see that (the band) charges 50,000 soles and they pay you 150, does that make you want to be a t-shirt? That's why singers leave, it's not that they are ungrateful,” he commented.

Did other cumbia singers go through the same thing?

Tommy Portugal It didn't just stay there. She even dared to say that she has several friends in the musical field who have gone through a similar episode.

“I have friends who work with me right now and they tell me that everything remains the same. Groups that are apparently successful are sent by coach to Colombia. Then they come out saying that they are successful, but their musicians are treated badly,” he said, and explained that many singers They have ended up disappointed by encountering this type of treatment.

“You'll think 'how cool to be in that orchestra; many are dying to be there.' But when they arrive they realize that It's not rosy, they pay you your money and on trips they give you 20 soles in travel expenses and you see how you eat breakfast, lunch and dinneryes.”

