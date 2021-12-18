The grand finale of The Artist of the Year will take place this Saturday, December 18 on the América TV signal. In the artistic encounter, four popular television figures will fight a duel in order to be crowned champions of the second season of the program. Among the contestants in the final round of the contest, is the singer Estrella Torres, who announced a couple of days ago that she will have her ex-partner Tommy Portugal as reinforcement in her presentation.

Although it was difficult to convince the cumbiambero to accompany her on the stage of the stellar reality show, Estrella Torres got her mission, and is preparing to delight on the track of The Artist of the Year with a tribute to the Peruvian cumbia.

Along these lines, Tommy Portugal was recently interviewed by GV Producciones and referred to his participation in the singing reality with his ex-partner, also adding that Estrella Torres is a worthy opponent and has what it takes to lift the program’s cup.

Tommy Portugal emphasizes how talented Estrella Torres is

The singer of “Llorando se fue” was asked about his next appearance on the song track of The Artist of the Year as a reinforcement of Estrella Torres, to which he responded with a hilarious comment.

“I am happy that he has reached the grand final. But, in dance, I don’t know if I’ll add or subtract, because I’m from the same school as César Vega ”, said the Peruvian musician.

In addition, Portugal expressed that Torres must lift the reality cup for his artistic versatility. “She is a very talented girl, she sings, dances, has charisma, and gives herself in each of her presentations. “, He said.

The singer Tommy Portugal did not hesitate to support Estrella Torres and asked his followers to vote for her in The Artist of the Year. Photo: Composition / Instagram

“They are all great artists, but if Estrella has a good gala, she can raise the glass, I trusted her talent,” added the cumbia singer.

Tommy Portugal talks about his sentimental situation

In the same way, Tommy was asked about his current relationship with love, since he has not been linked to someone in specific or involved in controversial situations after his separation with Estrella Torres.

In this regard, the 40-year-old musician said he was very focused on his work projects; however, it is not closed to experiencing a romantic adventure in the near future.

“I am single, focused on my work, but that does not mean that I have closed the doors to love”, concluded the singer of “La Ventanita”.