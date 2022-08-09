Tommy Portugal is harshly criticized, after his daughter, Maria Fernanda Veliz, has accused him of not wanting to legally recognize her, of not taking the DNA test for paternity and of not supporting her in her musical career. However, there is something else behind this story: The young woman’s mother hid from the singer that she had been a father for 12 years.

In this note we tell you some details about Mariela Véliz, ex-partner of Tommy Portugal and mother of his daughter, and how this fact that has just come to light began.

Tommy Portugal and his daughter.

When did Tommy Portugal reveal that he had a daughter?

In 2017, Tommy Portugal appeared on the program “El reventonazo de la Chola” for Father’s Day. At one point, he revealed that he had found out that he had a teenage daughter.

“I have been a father for 15 years, I just found out, it was difficult news to assimilate, but when I met her I felt happier. (…) I’m proud because she sings and looks like me. (…) I want to recover all that time that his father has needed ”, said the excited cumbiambero.

Then he explained that they took a photo together when she was a child and attended a concert of his, not knowing at the time that he was her father.

Who is the mother of Tommy Portugal’s daughter?

the mother of Tommy Portugal’s daughter is named Mariela Veliz Gutierrez. She is an entertainer for children’s parties and has her own business in which she offers services for family and corporate events. She has two children, one of them is Mafer, who was born as a result of her relationship with the cumbia singer in the 2000s.

The mother of Tommy Portugal's daughter is called Mariela Veliz Gutiérrez.

in your account Instagrampublishes photos of their performances and of the artists they have met, such as the sauce boat Daniela Darcourt and the clown Plumilla, from “María Pía y Timoteo”.

So far, it is not known why Mariella Veliz Gutiérrez never told Tommy Portugal that she was pregnant with his daughter.



How did Mafer find out that she was the daughter of Tommy Portugal?

In 2020, Mafer Véliz revealed in an interview that her mother apologized for not telling her who her real father was, since she already had some suspicions.

“I saw it once because we live nearby, I drew my conclusions. I asked my mom and I sat down with her, she told me everything, she apologized because she didn’t deserve to be without my dad for so long. It’s something that happened and that’s how I found out. Then, we contacted him, he took it well from the beginning and we got to know each other, ”she maintained.

What did Mafer Portugal say about the singer of “Al fondo hay lugar”?

In front of the cameras of Magaly Medina, the daughter of Tommy PortugalMafer, was quite affected by the distance that the national artist shows towards her. “I told him to start a relationship as friends so we don’t lose contact, but it didn’t work either,” he said. Likewise, she assured that she has repeatedly tried to keep the singer in his life; however, the interpreter does not seem to be interested.

