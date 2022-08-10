Tommy Portugal and his daughter Mafer Veliz They had a discussion in full transmission of the program “Magaly TV, the firm”. At one point, the cumbiambero revealed that he would have a baby with his girlfriend, singer Dayana Córdova. This caused the young woman to make a comment about his father’s role, which caused the artist’s annoyance.

“Another thing that you could have told me and it seems that I am not in your plans. (…) I hope that baby makes you feel like a father because it never happened to me,” Mafer Veliz told Tommy Portugal.

The cumbia singer assured that his daughter is jealous of the attention he has with his ex-partner Estrella Torres and with Dayana Córdova. “Don’t express yourself like that, you’re wrong, she gets jealous of Estrella, she gets jealous of my new partner, I think it’s a little jealousy. I want to get on with my life too, right? With his mother, we have not been a couple, we have not had a relationship, “was Tommy Portugal’s response.

Tommy Portugal’s daughter claims him for not going to her fifteenth birthday

In addition, Tommy Portugal clarified that he has always fulfilled his responsibility as a father. “We have gone to concerts, we have shared family reunions, we have done a thousand things to be able to forge a union. We have both tried, we have traveled north with my family “, held.

However, Mafer Véliz revealed that they made this trip because he was going to be the chamberlain of Estrella Torres’ sister. In that sense, she demanded that he not be at her 15-year-old party when he already knew that she was her daughter.

“I didn’t go to his quinceañera because I had a tour,” replied Tommy Portugal. “But he already knew and my mom asked him that at least the family go. He said no because he couldn’t say it yet, ”said the young woman.