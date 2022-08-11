Tommy Portugal and his daughter Mafer, whom he still does not legally recognize, are estranged; despite the fact that both claimed to be working to create a close relationship. Currently, this link is undone, after the young woman denounced her father because, according to her, he did not support her in her musical career and because she refused to undergo a DNA test.

The dimes and diretes escalated and caused the cumbiambero to pronounce himself publicly, denying the version of his descendant. Find out here all the details about the new media mess that surrounds entertainment.

How did your dispute start and what was the reason?

It all started when the young woman starred in a report for the program “Magaly TV, the firm”, in which she expressed her desire to be recognized as Tommy Portugal’s daughter.

Although he stated that the singer has publicly presented her as his daughter, she has not yet undergone a genetic test and thus be able to formally sign her.

Tommy Portugal spoke out

After Mafer’s appearance on TV, Tommy Portugal decided to spread a message and clarified how he found out about his paternity several years ago. He also gave details about how the relationship with her daughter has developed and why he decided not to undergo a test.

“I decided to take responsibility without any hesitation, even without requesting a DNA test to try not to hurt my daughter’s feelings,” he said in the publication.

Tommy Portugal speaks out after not recognizing his daughter. Photo: capture Instagram / Tommy Portugal

Mafer Portugal answered

She was not silent. After her father communicated her version of the events, María Fernanda responded and denied the interpreter’s words, assuring that she never had a good relationship with him and that she was disappointed in her because she did not support the race her music.

Similarly, he stated that he has not sought exposure for fame, as Tommy Portugal had suggested.

Mafer Véliz responds to Tommy Portugal after a statement: “I did not demand fame, I demanded love.” Photo: Instagram capture

Mafer’s reaction to learning that her father will have another child

Tommy Portugal confirmed live that he is expecting a child with his girlfriend Dayana Córdova, who would be a few months pregnant.

The news generated the surprise of Mafer Portugal, who reacted with a strong comment. “I hope that baby awakens the feeling of a father because it never happened with me”he expressed.

“Don’t express yourself like that,” the interpreter replied, with obvious annoyance.

Tommy Portugal’s mea culpa

Tommy Portugal acknowledged not having been a good father figure for María Fernanda Véliz.

“In all these years that I have been in the industry, I have characterized myself by not talking about my private life; however, on this occasion, I feel the need to do it and clarify for the only time some things that harm both my person and my work as a musician, ”he began.

Mafer Portugal will undergo a DNA test to determine if Tommy Portugal is his father. Photo: Composite LR/ATV Capture/Instagram/Tommy Portugal

“I know I’m not the best dad… Don’t worry, I’m not mad at you, I just want you to know that I’ll always want the best for you. for you in all aspects of your life”, was the message that Portugal dedicated to his legally denied daughter.

Mafer Portugal sends one last message to his father

María Fernanda decided to write to Tommy Portugal for the last time and thus close their dispute. The young woman made it clear that what she is looking for is to receive the singer’s love and support, but he decided not to respond to her message and left her “seen”.

“You gain nothing by making me look like I used you for fame. You always knew how I felt because I told you and it’s super unfair for you to say I’m a liar,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

Mafer Portugal exposed her father Tommy through her Instagram account. Photo: Instagram Mafer Portugal

Tommy Portugal reproaches his daughter for calling him “dad” only in networks

In the program “Magaly TV: the firm”the singer Tommy Portugal reproached his daughter Mafer for allegedly referring to him as her father only when uploading content to social networks.

“The relationship is difficult for both of us, because you don’t call me ‘dad’ either, you just say ‘hey, hey’, that’s how you talk to me, and I understand you and I don’t judge you, you only tell me ‘dad’ when you are going to upload something on the networks, but then you don’t tell me… We are both trying to build (a relationship)”, declared.

Estrella Torres gave motivating words to the daughter of Tommy Portugal

Despite no longer having a relationship with the cumbiambero, Estrella Torres showed her support for Tommy Portugal’s daughter on social networks. This after the young woman did not pass the casting in the last season of “La voz Perú”.

“I loved it, the most, Mafer. So many doors were closed to me, that means one thing and that you are going to be great, ”wrote Estrella Torres. This message was answered by Mafer Véliz who said affectionately: “Thank you, Estrellita”.