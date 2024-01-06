Through an extensive statement, Tommy Portugal He speaks out again about his paternity case and the legal recognition he faces after testing positive for DNA with his daughter Mafer. The Cumbia member was outraged by the statements made by Mariella Véliz, Mafer's mother, and denied not wanting to sign her heir.

What did Tommy Portugal say about his paternity case?

Tommy Portugal He issued a letter in which, in a forceful manner, he asserts that he has carried out all the formal processes in order to achieve the legal recognition of his daughter Mafer.

“It is false that I do not want or have the intention of signing my daughter, quite the opposite. It was I who filed the claim for annulment of the birth certificate, a document that was entered in December 2022 at the parties table of the 19th Family Court of the Judicial Branchwhere I request the challenge of recognition (of the man who signed my daughter),” he told the press.

Furthermore, the singer stated that both Mafer and Mariella Véliz, mother of his daughter, are aware that this process may take time, but it is already something that is in the hands of the Judiciary.

“Unfortunately, this process takes a while and takes up to two years to find a solution to my request, and it is not because I do not want to sign my eldest daughter as they make public opinion believe. I repeat, this is the time it takes for the Judiciary to resolve these types of processes, at the end of which I will surely be summoned to make the respective signature to recognize my daughter. I also want to make it clear that both Mrs. Mariella Véliz and my daughter Mafer know about the process, because I let them know at the time and delivered a copy of the document that I sent to the 19th Family Court in December 2022,” he said.

What did Mariella Véliz say about Tommy Portugal?

In conversation with Trome, Mariella VelizIndignant, she stated that Tommy Portugal makes trouble when signing his daughter and hinted that he has her helpless, since he doesn't even visit her.

“To date, he still has not signed it. He claims that it cannot be done because my daughter is signed by someone else, but he can make a challenge. We have given him the papers so that everything can be submitted to the Judiciary, so it is not that he cannot sign it because it is signed by someone else, but because he has not continued with the procedures,” he said in dialogue with Trome.

