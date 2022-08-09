Tommy Portugal issued a statement on Instagram after her daughter, María Fernanda Véliz, the result of her relationship with the cheerleader Mariela Veliz, accuses him of not legally recognizing her and not taking a paternity test. The cumbia singer came out to defend himself in the midst of the wave of criticism against him and told what his version of events is.

Tommy Portugal’s statement

The interpreter of “One night” explained how he found out that he had an unrecognized daughter. “I feel the need to make my side of the story known. A few years ago, I found out that he was the father of an almost 13-year-old girl through a Messenger message, to which I did not know how to react … ”, he began.

According to him, since then, he did not want to submit to the paternity test because he did not want to emotionally harm the young woman. “Although it took me time to process it, I decided to take responsibility without hesitation, even without requesting a DNA test to try not to hurt my daughter’s feelings, “said the artist.

Tommy Portugal speaks out after not recognizing his daughter.

Tommy Portugal affirms that he supported his daughter in music

However, he stated that he has always supported his daughter Mafer in her musical career. This contradicts the young woman’s statements in “Magaly TV, the firm one”, Well, she assured that Tommy Portugal does not help her stand out in the artistic medium, does not share her covers on social networks and refuses to have a closer relationship with her.

“I have given her different types of tools and opportunities to help her grow and develop artistically, with the intention that she can stand out for her talent and get ahead on her own merit… I cannot deny that I am sorry that she considers that she does not have my support ”, asserted the ex-boyfriend of Estrella Torres.

Tommy Portugal accuses his daughter of seeking popularity

In another excerpt from the statement, Tommy Portugal sent a direct message to his daughter, in which he accused her of seeking popularity. “The only thing I can advise you is not to despair… You have a great talent, you don’t need to be talked about to be relevant “, he pointed.

“ I know I’m not the best dad… Don’t worry, I’m not mad at you, I just want you to know that I will always want the best for you in all aspects of your life,” concluded the Peruvian singer.

What did Tommy Portugal’s daughter say on “Magaly TV, the firm”?

María Fernanda Véliz gave an interview for the program “Magaly TV, the firm one”, led by Magaly Medina, in which he made a strong accusation against his father. The 20-year-old revealed that does not bear the last name of the singer because he has never legally recognized her.

He also mentioned that he insisted that they both submit to the DNA test, but there is no intention on his part to start the paternity acknowledgment process.

Daughter of Tommy Portugal regrets that he preferred Estrella Torres more

Mafer Véliz mentioned that when she shared her achievements as a singer, Tommy Portugal posted photos with Estrella Torres on her social networks. In that sense, she felt ignored by the artist.

“I asked him for help. When I uploaded my covers, she told her to share them, but she rarely did (…) I uploaded something and instantly he published something with his ex-partner and said ‘the best singer in Peru’ “, said.