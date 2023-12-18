The announcement of a new concert for the 50th anniversary of Group 5 has once again placed the orchestra at the center of public attention. However, this time, the news is not related to music, but to the surprising revelations of Tommy Portugal, who shared intimate details about his time in various cumbiambera orchestras in a recent interview with 'Flaco' Granda. What did he say? Coming up next, we tell you.

Tommy Portugal was a member of Grupo Néctar in his beginnings in music. Photo: The Republic

YOU CAN SEE: Did you know that the State gives you S/43,000 FREE to buy your house? Know the 4 requirements that you must meet

Tommy Portugal reveals how much he earned in Group 5 and other orchestras

Tommy Portugal joined several orchestras from northern Peru, among which are Nectar Group, Caribbean people of Guadalupe and Group 5. Although he avoided mentioning specific names, the singer detailed his experience in terms of remuneration, sharing that in his early days he earned only 80 soles for five hours of singing, a salary that later rose to 100 or 110 soles.

“In my time, the pay wasn't much,” confessed Tommy Portugal, highlighting the harsh economic reality of those years in the northern cumbiambera scene. The singer also revealed that in a well-known orchestra in the same place, he earned 220 soles, while his partner earned 150 for the same period. The fight for salary improvements, according to Portugal, was a constant challenge: “When you ask for a raise, they tell you: 'There is no money'”.

Despite the modest income, Tommy Portugal recalled that at the time he did not consider the salary “little”, since they sang every day. However, there came a point where he felt exhausted by the constant touring around Peru. The singer reflected on the evolution of the cumbiambera industry and said that currently artists are valued more and they are paid better.

YOU CAN SEE: The UNAC engineer who has published the most theses in PERU: he has 3 master's degrees and 2 doctorates

What does Tommy Portugal think about the success of Group 5?

Regarding Group 5, Tommy Portugal recognized the notable change in the music industry. While he was a part, the group was in a good moment, but it did not reach its current magnitude. Compared to today, in which Group 5 and other orchestras have expanded their presence in every corner, the singer emphasized the impressive evolution: from traveling in two buses to putting on a big show with a stage, screens and everything. necessary.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e91fTPk26Rs

#Tommy #Portugal #confesses #reveals #money #Group #orchestras #paid #quotIt #wasn39t #muchquot