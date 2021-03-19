The singer Tommy Portugal does not hide his love for the Alianza Lima sports club. After confirming this Friday, March 19, the incorporation of Jefferson Farfán to the aforementioned team, the interpreter decided to celebrate on his social networks.

The artist, who is participating in the galas of I am: great battles, great celebrities, shared a message on Facebook welcoming the Peruvian soccer player.

“Jefferson Agustín Farfán Guadalupe, for his mamacita! The (emoji) arrived at Matute ”, he wrote Portugal in the post he accompanied with a photograph of both wearing the blue and white shirt.

“Last year I cried for the pure … everything took a 360 degree turn,” said the singer in the publication.

Followers of the national musician also celebrated this news in the comments. Many showed their support for the athlete, who returns to be part of the club after many years away.

Publication on the income of Farfán. Photo: capture / Facebook

Jesús Alzamora also pronounces

Other television figures such as Jesus Alzamora they also shared messages on their social networks. The former presenter of Yo soy recalled the time he had Jefferson Farfán as a guest on his YouTube channel La banca.

What if I am happy? Well, I’ll tell you: he won titles at Club Alianza Lima, he left money for the club, he broke it in Europe, it was key to taking us to the World Cup and now he is back to close his career in the club of his loves ”, he praised the athlete .

“Welcome back, crack!” Added the former Latina figure.

Publication on the income of Farfán. Photo: capture / Facebook

