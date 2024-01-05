Tommy Portugal, former member of the prominent group Caribeños de Guadalupe, surprised his fans by confessing that he is going through a musical crisis. Known for his massive success in the television series 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' in 2009, Portugal revealed in a recent interview his struggle to remain steadfast in a constantly evolving music market.

What did Tommy Portugal say about his musical career?

In conversation with Carlos Orozco, Tommy opened up about the current state of his career as a cumbia singer. It all started when he was questioned for not supporting his daughter Mafer Portugal in the musical world, to which the artist responded that he was not in a position to do so, since he was not having success in that field either.

“Not even I can play on the radio, I can't play a song. I am fighting with my musicians against a market that is now difficultWho am I going to help? I want them to help me too,” she said.

Tommy Portugal spoke about his current situation. Photo: capture YouTube

This situation has led him to question current industry trends and look for new strategies to reconnect with his audience. “Before, my tactic was to record a song, make a video and promote it on television. You went to a program and the radio 'put it in'. Now: (on TV) 'now, come and do a dance and in another program we'll give you your musical', or 'can we do a report on you at your house so we can see how you live?'. I don’t like that,” he said.

For this reason, he revealed that he is focused on his social networks, since now everything moves from there.

Tommy Portugal criticizes Deyvis Orosco

Tommy Portugal criticized Deyvis Orosco for his controversial statement about his influence on Peruvian cumbia. Portugal argued that Orosco's success is due to the legacy of his father, Johnny Orosco. Next, Tommy expressed that Deyvis should not proclaim himself “the king or number one”, since, according to him, it is the public that decides to grant those titles.

