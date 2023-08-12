There was a time, not too long ago, when Tommy Paul got slapped in the face by coaches and was pulled out of bed for missing his alarm after going to sleep drunk. He played tennis and showed great qualities, he won Grand Slam titles at the Junior level (Roland Garros 2015, in the final against his friend Taylor Fritz) yet many continued to look at him wrong. Even from the upper echelons of American tennis: no wild cards (especially at the 2019 Us Open), no coaches, no scholarships. The black sheep of a promising generation with stars and stripes. Everyone will be changing his mind and every tennis player – starting with Sinner, his next opponent – ​​must be careful: Paul is now a constant danger.