The Murcian tennis player

Carlos Alcaraz (75 ATP) will debut on Monday in the final draw at Wimbledon against American Tommy Paul (52). If Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil wins in his debut in the English grass, he could face in the second round with the Russian Medvedev (second best player in the world), who will have a tough test in the first round against Struff, a German player who left out to Alcaraz on the 5th at Roland Garros.

Tommy Paul is 24 years old. He is ranked 52nd on the ATP and is among the players who have improved their ranking the most in recent months.

The American is a tennis player who goes slowly, but with good lyrics. From the generation of ’97, he has been climbing little by little in the ATP rankings and it is becoming easier to see him in the big tournaments. The El Palmar player’s rival won junior Roland Garros in 2015. His best ATP ranking is the one he currently holds. Paul has won six ITF singles titles and one Challenger in doubles.

The passage through Roland Garros



Much faster goes Carlos Alcaraz, who at 18 years [los cumplió el 5 de mayo]

He is the player in the ‘top 100’ who is making the most progress, and the fastest, this year. Alcaraz and Paul played at Roland Garros earlier this month. The one from Florida agreed to the final frame. In the first game he beat Australian Christopher O’Connell (7-6, 6-4, 7-6) and said goodbye in the second, precisely against the Russian Medvedev, who did not find it easy to get rid of the North American, who won the first set to number two in the world (3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3).

Alcaraz, for his part, fell in the third round of the Parisian tournament against the German Struff (4-6, 6-7 and 2-6), after having previously defeated, in the first and second rounds, the Spanish Bernabé Zapata (6- 3, 2-6, 6-1 and 7-6) and the Georgian Basilashvili (6-4, 6-2 and 6-4).

Dojokovic and Federer would only coincide in the final and could reissue the 2019 final, which the Serbian won in five sets



On the other hand, with the absence of Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic, world number one and the main favorite for the final triumph at Wimbledon, will seek his third consecutive title in London and could reissue the historic final of 2019 against Roger Federer [en aquella ocasión ganó el serbio (7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6 y 13-12] since they could only be crossed in a hypothetical ending. Of course, both must first win six games – the best of five sets – to be able to appear in the final match.

The English tournament will be played between June 28 and July 11 on the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. This year’s will be the 134th edition of the championship and the third Grand Slam of the year.