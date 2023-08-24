Constellations (VIII), It is one of the best-known works by Tommy Kha (Memphis, Tennessee, United States, 1988). One of the author’s many self-portraits, in which he is dressed in a suit inspired by the one Elvis Presley wore at the concert Aloha from HawaiiHe looks straight ahead, impassive and gangly, into a striking blue 1950s kitchen. A recreation as funny as it is absurd and enigmatic where nothing seems to fit. The truth is that the protagonist is not in the scene. In his place is a cardboard cutout. A formula that the photographer uses continuously to talk about uprooting, the search for memory and identity. Of the multiple ghosts that populate a mind as whimsical and festive as it is incisive.

“I look like my great-aunt, who they tell me ‘read too many books and went crazy,’ warns the artist in Tommy Kha, Half, Full, Quarter. The monograph, recently published by Aperture, brings together almost a decade of work. The fragments of a self shredded in landscapes of his hometown, in family albums and self-portraits; different pieces permeated by the weight of history, that of a place and his own. Of Chinese parents who immigrated to Vietnam, Kha was born and raised in Memphis, in the Whitehaven neighborhood, where Graceland is located, the mansion of the king of rock, Elvis. It must not have been easy growing up as a descendant of immigrants, in addition to being queer in the deep South of the United States. Even so, his hometown is today for the author “an active border between fantasy and memory, nostalgia and history, nonfiction and mythology”, as he describes it. However, it was in New York where he began to focus his work on exploring his own figure. In search of “synonyms of himself”. Giving shape to a series of self-portraits where the camera never turns towards the author. Through the integration of cutouts of his body, 3D printed masks, puzzles and other types of resources, Kha manages to turn the representation of him into a kind of visual resource. By inserting himself into his work, he not only challenges the canon of Western art, but makes himself visible in a way that allows her to control his image.

Last year, Kha found himself embroiled in controversy, when Constellations (VIII) it was removed from a group show taking place at the Memphis International Airport. “The situation itself was very embarrassing,” says the photographer during a telephone conversation from Brooklyn, New York, where he has his studio. “It all came about because of my Asian-American background. Because of the racist comments that appeared on social networks —a frankly boring place to look for information and that also upsets people. It turns out so ridiculous, ”he warns. “The controversy diverted attention from the other great artists that made up the sample. Who had given me permission to dress like Elvis? they came to say. The work was removed without notifying me, and, another embarrassing fact, it was put back on just because I protested. In general, people supported me, but this will not be the last time this happens, to me and to any other artist.

‘Assembly (II), Whitehaven, Memphis / Greenpoint, Brooklyn’ (2017–2019), from the book ‘Tommy Kha: Half, Full, Quarter’, published by Aperture (2023). Tommy Kha

The idea of ​​using clippings in his self-portraits was inspired by the film game of death; Bruce Lee’s unexpected death during filming meant that they used a cardboard image to solve a scene where the actor’s reflection should appear in a mirror. Thus, one finds Kha’s face in the most unexpected places, exaggerating the feeling of dislocation that underlies the work. “They suggest indissolubility, the impossibility of assimilating, within a nation or in the context of everyday life,” says the writer Hua Hsu, in one of the texts included in the publication. “How does one arrive at one’s own representation of it? He looked for the answer from both sides of the camera, ”he stated during an interview with Aperture. The question is to reach oneself. The artist likes to associate his work not only with the performance but with the process of collage. With a collage made of different materials that describe experiences. “My photographs fall between the self-portrait and the still life,” he points out. Even so, previously she has worked in more performative series, such as Return to the Sender, in which the photographer asks both acquaintances and strangers to kiss him while shooting his camera with a completely expressionless face. “It works as an expression of my power, of how I can inhabit a space and make a caricature of it,” Kha says. “In this series, I like the repetition that is established to never reach the same place. It is more about the process than the result.”

In Half, Full, Quarter, trauma and past experiences are woven into the author’s fragmented family history. The forgetfulness of the Asian community resonates in the book within the most recent narrative of American history. We will meet on a recurring basis with the author’s mother. With her story, through snapshots taken from her family album, of her trip to the United States, where she arrived in the eighties, and also with new portraits where she becomes the author’s muse. “I am a cut out of my mother,” Kha says. “Every photograph I take of her is a half self-portrait. Looking at my mother is a lot like looking at a collage made of pieces. She is also a cutout of my grandmother, and photographing my grandmother is a self-portrait room. Going back through this fragmentation is also entering a landscape, the landscape of the south. A landscape that sometimes appears fractured, other times, like something much bigger where something is always left out. It goes in parallel with my identity and what I do is try to unify everything that is accessible through photography. Of a machine that fragments reality”.

‘Tommy Kha. Half, Full, Quarter‘. Aperture, 2023. 176 pages. 55 euro.

