30 years ago, when The Who’s 1969 concept album “Tommy” was turned into a rock opera for Broadwaywas praised as a production that finally managed to authentically unite theater and rock.

Fueled by the spiritual exploration of Pete Townshend, guitarist and songwriter for The Who, the original production of “Tommy” appealed to baby boomers filled with teenage nostalgia. by the story of a boy who discovers a superhuman aptitude for pinball despite not being able to see, hear or speak.

The Broadway play posted record ticket sales the day after its opening night, played nearly 900 performances and won five Tony Awards, including one for its director, Des McAnuff.

With its portrayal of rebellion against authority and analogies of spiritual enlightenment, the performance was ingrained in ’60s youth culture. So why would McAnuff risk reimagining the play for today’s audiences?

“Sometimes you just don’t get things out of your system,” McAnuff said after the premiere of his new production “The Who’s Tommy” last month at the Goodman Theater in Chicago. “I felt it was time to make it contemporary.”

By resurrecting “Tommy,” McAnuff and Townshend sought to prove that the work was timeless.

In 2023, Tommy’s transformation from catatonic schoolboy into charismatic cult leader resonates even more powerfully when celebrity-worshipping culture is factored in, McAnuff argues. And the exploration of trauma—including post-traumatic stress disorder, sexual assault, and bullying—is something the public now has a deeper understanding of.

The production, on the billboard until August 6, has received applause from critics. The Goodman Theater claims the play is shaping up to be its highest-grossing production of all time.

The plot is basically the same as the one narrated by The Who when they performed their new album at the Woodstock festival in 1969. A 4-year-old Tommy watches as his father – a British Army captain believed to have been killed in service – shows up at the family home, murdering his mother’s new lover.

Tommy then loses consciousness and becomes a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of his uncle, bullying by his cousin, and medical exploitation by doctors. After the world discovers his amazing pinball talent, he becomes a messianic figure with a devoted following.

Whether “Tommy” can become a phenomenon again depends, in part, on his ability to capture a new audience. McAnuff sees Ali Louis Bourzgui, the 23-year-old lead, as a natural star who will appeal to a new generation.

Reruns over the years, including one by McAnuff a decade ago in Ontario, Canada, have given writers a chance to reexamine their handling of sensitive subjects.

In the ’90s, McAnuff staged the sexual assault scene in a way that had little need for alteration today. A revolving bed hints at rape without significant physical contact to protect the child actors involved in the play.

The biggest change in Chicago’s production regarding the theme of abuse is the removal of the short song, “Tommy’s Holiday Camp,” which brings back the abusive uncle in a way that no longer seemed necessary, McAnuff explained.

The tone has also been toned down in the staging of “The Acid Queen”, in which Tommy’s father takes him to a prostitute and chatterbox who promises to cure his illness with drugs.

Without being too sanctimonious, McAnuff hopes that the public will see what the intention of the work has been from the beginning.

“At the end of the day, we portray what happens to him, not to justify it but to condemn it,” McAnuff said. “And I think that’s the point of view of the whole piece.”

JULIE JACOBS. THE NEW YORK TIMES