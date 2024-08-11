Tommy Hilfiger (Elmira, New York, 73 years old) was obsessed with the sports his classmates played when he was in high school. He was too short and small to be wanted on any team, but he bought a jacket varsity and discovered the transformative power of a garment: when he walked around the streets of his city in it, he was perceived as an athlete. That lesson stuck with him and he kept it in mind when he founded his eponymous brand 40 years ago. On the one hand, literally, by appealing to the sporting imagery, and on the other, more metaphorically, by using clothing as a tool of expression to capture dreams and desires.

At the brand’s New York headquarters on Madison Avenue, the designer strolls among racks of clothes hanging from his new collection. The next day he will present it at a fashion show at the Oyster Bar at Grand Central Station. It is the first he has organised in two years and with it he will change his business model. A pioneer in adopting the see now, buy now (putting the collection on sale right after the show), now chooses to combine two speeds: the catwalk designs will arrive in stores following the traditional calendar, in autumn, but the hundred or so invited celebrities will wear pieces from a capsule collection available immediately.

The presentation took place at the Oyster Bar, under the Catalan vault of the Spanish architect Rafael Guastavino, transformed for the occasion into a café with the now unmistakable Hilfiger seal. Courtesy of the brand

You dedicate this collection to New York, does the city still inspire you?

It’s my home. It’s where I started my company almost 40 years ago. It’s always been a reference point, you could say it’s where Tommy Hilfiger’s DNA was first developed.

And how do you manage to continue using the same references, but at the same time connect with the new generations?

You always have to think about what’s next. Communication is important, but you need to start with a good product; you can’t fool the public. There are many things out there, so it’s also essential to differentiate yourself, to build an image, something that is truly yours, different from the competition. As long as we remain consistent with who we are and believe in it, we will continue to be a powerful brand. I think that many lose their way because they don’t really know who they are; we are clear about that and we accept it.

The label, which pioneered the see now, buy now approach in 2017, is now trying out a dual model: while on the catwalk it exhibited the collection that will hit stores in the fall, all of its famous guests (more than a hundred) wore garments that were available for purchase immediately after the New York event ended. Corey Tenold

He was one of the first to adopt the model see now, buy now or testing the metaverse. Where will it go now?

I would like to continue developing the brand into a global lifestyle brand, so perhaps in the near future we will start making products for the home. We are looking a lot at the beauty industry and we will have a new perfume launch.

Beyoncé was the face of one of her fragrances 20 years ago, she had Gigi Hadid when she was starting out, and Zendaya before she became the stratospheric star she is today… She has a good eye for anticipation.

When they are already stratospheric you can’t touch them, so you have to get ahead of them. Now we have signed Sofia Richie, in this case because we know her family. When she was 17 years old her father [el músico Lionel Richie] She called me and said, “My daughter would love to be a model,” so we gave her her first job. It may still be a little early for her, but in 2025 she will be the girl of the moment. It was similar with Gigi, we are friends with her parents. We collaborated with Zendaya just before she became the icon she is today. With Britney Spears, when she was barely famous. Then there are others who were already successful when we called them, like the pilot Lewis Hamilton or Rafael Nadal. We worked with Bowie and Iman in the nineties, when they were already very famous, rock god and fashion goddess, but they had never posed together in an advertising campaign.

Some of the guests. From left, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Sofia Richie Grainge and Halima Aden. Courtesy of the brand

You mentioned the New York of your beginnings, in the seventies, what do you miss about that?

I used to walk these streets, looking for sewing machines, a factory to produce in, denim, buttons, zippers, or any opportunity. I wanted to know everything about the clothing business before I launched my own brand, so I worked for others, got fired, learned. I never gave up, but I had a lot of ups and downs during that time. It was also the time of Studio 54, so I had a good time too.

You like to surround yourself with young creatives. How do you see the outlook for those just starting out?

They have it difficult because today a lot of money is needed, to run campaigns, for the marketing, to buy inventory, to open a store… I don’t think it’s a good time for young designers.

You made yourself known to everyone with a provocative billboard in Times Square. Today that would be unfeasible.

No, today it would be too expensive for anyone.

What keeps you going?

Everything! If you love life, the sky is the limit. Many are unhappy because they don’t know what they want to do or who they are. Whereas if you are satisfied with who you are in your life, you feel good and you have confidence, you can move forward. It is a gift to be in a situation that makes you happy, because that is what most people are looking for in their life, happiness.