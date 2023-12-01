Hugo Cilo – Editora 3i Hugo Cilo – Editora 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/hugo-cilo-editora-3/ 01/12/2023 – 23:36

By Hugo Cilo

A American fashion house Tommy Hilfigerwith global revenue of US$4.6 billion last year, is excited about the brand growth in the Brazilian market. The company should close the year with 12 new stores and 25% growth in sales compared to 2022. It will be lower than last year’s 35%, but still a very good result, according to Paulo Matos, who heads the Brazilian operation.

“The most important result is the construction of a solid distribution, bringing the complete brand experience to the main cities in Brazil, via well-stocked, trained and motivated stores, promoting our quality and brand proposal”stated the executive.

Among the locations already defined to receive the new stores this year are:

• Maceió,

• São Luís,

• Sorocaba (SP),

• Uberlândia (MG).

To grow in the country, the brand created a multiplication platform which consists of the weekly choice of the “subject” (product group) that will be covered that week in its stores. Thus, he created the Tommy + projectwhich gives stores a greater rotation of their products in the windows.

Exemptions menu

A Federation of Hotels, Bars and Restaurants of the State of São Paulo (Fhoresp) wants the Tourism segment, including bars and restaurants, to be included in the sectors of the economy benefiting from Bill (PL) 334/23. The matter extends until December 31, 2027 the exemption from the payroll of companies in the country. The entity says that exemption is essential to relieve companies in the sectorresponsible for 7 million employees and 8.1% of (GDP). The executive director of Fhoresp, Edson Pintoalleges that Simples’ R$4.8 million ceiling generates unfair competition in the gastronomy sector, which ends up encouraging tax evasion, as it leads to accounting fraud.

Shared data

While the central bank prepares to integrate all financial services into a Super App, companies like Nexxera, the largest integrated financial services platform in the country, already offer the feature for B2B transactions. With the aggregated data, the company has just created its own credit score, which makes it easier to obtain loans and generates strategic insights for management. The objective is to improve the experience of more than 1.1 million companies that use Nexxera’s financial aggregator and that, together, transact R$7.3 trillion per year within its ecosystem.

Cannabis that is only good

The cannabis industry is on the rise in Brazil and around the world, driven by medicinal use. In 2021, the sector generated R$130 million in Brazil, an increase of 124% compared to the previous year, according to research carried out by Kaya Mind consultancy. For Maria Klien, partner at CBFarma and co-founder of Instituto Gaiapossible regulation for medicinal, industrial and recreational uses could generate up to 328 thousand jobs and R$26 billion in four years.

“We can dream in 2030 of having a trade balance of US$ 1 trillion.”

President Lula meets with businesspeople in Saudi Arabia

Partnership against mobile fraud

A global cloud communications platform Infobip signed a partnership with the three main mobile operators in the country to launch the first Number Verification APIs. The objective is to develop the system to combat fraud. Second Yuri Fiaschi, vice president of Infobip, Number Verification, the first of these APIs, aims to combat identity fraud by certifying possession of the end user’s mobile phone number with the mobile operator’s data connection. This collaboration is made possible by Infobip Open Gateway channel partner status, which allows brands and developers to integrate camera-compatible APIs through one access point, Infobip’s cloud platform. The expectation is that more operators, cloud providers and integrators will join the GSMA Open Gateway.

Real estate market on the scene

A On Brokers, Rio real estate company Created three years ago, it has just surpassed the R$400 million mark in sales and more than 330 high-end properties in the South Zone and Barra da Tijuca. The company is led by Nayara Técia, who arrived in Rio with R$10 in her pocket to be an actress. To pay for the theater course, the executive became a real estate agent, making the real estate market her stage. Nayara is also part of the book The 15 Real Estate Market Experts, elected the second most influential woman in the real estate market in Brazil. She is also the founder of Dream Support Institutepromoting entrepreneurship among needy women in Codó (Maranhão), her homeland.