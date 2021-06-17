One year after the release of Tommaso Zorzi’s debut book, We are all good with others’ boyfriends has been reprinted by Mondadori in the paperback version of the Oscar Bestsellers section. Another important milestone in Zorzi’s career.

A year ago the debut novel by Thomas Zorzi “We are all good with each other’s boyfriends“, The story of a young Milanese and his love life.

One year after its release, Mondadori launched the paperback version of the book, including it in the collection Oscar Bestsellers, section reserved only for books that have sold a certain – high – number of copies.

Tommaso Zorzi, author of a bestseller

We are all good with each other’s boyfriends it’s a best seller. To communicate it is the same Thomas Zorzi, author of the novel, which one year after his debut as a writer he posted in his Instagram stories the reissue of the book in a paperback version.

In the reprint, Mondadori it inserted We are all good with each other’s boyfriends among Oscar Best seller, a section of the publishing house intended exclusively for bestselling books This means in one year Thomas Zorzi it has also conquered a substantial audience of readers, as well as viewers.

The annus mirabilis by Tommaso Zorzi

The success of his novel adds to many other successes won by Thomas Zorzi in recent times: just look at the goals achieved just after his triumph at Great Brother Vip 5.

Opinionist atIsland of the Famous, host of one of his programs on Mediaset Play, Point Z, where every week he interviewed guests in the studio and in audio / video connection and through which he showed his skills as “host” of a show.

Finally, a regular guest at the Maurizio Costanzo Show, historic program of the historic presenter and author, from which dozens of careers of as many television personalities have taken off.

Thomas Zorzi it is a promise, therefore, but also a continuous confirmation.