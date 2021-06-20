Yesterday Tommaso Stanzani, a former student of Amici 20, took the final exams. The dancer was accompanied by some friends and parents, while there was no trace of Tommaso Zorzi: the influencer, however, complimented him with a very sweet comment on Instagram.

Tommaso Stanzani he is one of the many Italian boys who in recent days have supported the much feared graduation exam: the former student of Friends 20 he took the exam just yesterday in his Bologna. Beside him were his parents and some friends while there was no trace of Tommaso Zorzi.

Despite the lack of official status, it is known that the two have been dating for some time, but the winner of Big Brother Vip 5 probably did not have the opportunity to reach the fiance in Bologna. In any case, Tommaso Zorzi publicly complimented Stanzani commenting on one of his Instagram posts.

After the exam, in fact, Stanzani shared a reflection on his path with his followers:

“I have to be honest, going back to school after several months hasn’t been easy at all. I was just out of Friends and not even the time to understand what was happening I was back at school with three questions a day “.

Tommaso Zorzi: proud of Tommaso Stanzani

Obviously the dancer he wanted to underline that the help of his parents and professors was fundamental to be able to finish this path that led him to maturity. In the meantime he also arrived in his life Tommaso Zorzi: attendance, born after the influencer’s social appreciation, is becoming increasingly solid.

Here’s why, moments after that Tommaso Stanzani published this post, Tommaso Zorzi he didn’t think twice and left a comment, showing that he was deeply proud of his boyfriend: “Very good my love”, he wrote Zorzi complete with a red heart.

The answer of Stanzani it was not long in coming; the dancer also left a honey comment, replicating the heart and calling “love” Tommaso Zorzi. At this point, not even official status is needed anymore! The feeling between the two is more than evident: it is love!