Tommaso Stanzani and Tommaso Zorzi find themselves together in Puglia. Yesterday evening, Zorzi posted a video while Stanzani dances Karaoke by Alessandra Moroso. In the video, unfortunately, a homophobic comment jumped to the ears of many.

The former dancer of Friends of Maria De Filippi, Tommaso Stanzani and the columnist Tommaso Zorzi they are together in beautiful Puglia. Zorzi he had already “caught sight” of the young dancer for some time; in fact, there were comments of appreciation from Tommaso Zorzi towards Stanzani.

Then, the two were seen together as they went out and about for Milan, in an apparent very simple acquaintance, which could also have been a normal friendship.

Instead, the two seem on the road to confirming their relationship… so much so that in Puglia, Zorzi and Stanzani they are having some beautiful days between sun, sea and videos to shoot.

Stanzani is located in Puglia as he participated in Live beats, program led by Elisabetta Gregoraci and Alan Palmieri. Tommaso Zorzi, has reached its flame, confirming – in this way – a very probable relationship.

Tommaso Zorzi: the homophobic comment against him

Despite the commitment, every day, to a better world and less centered on “gratuitous evil”, people still do not understand how to respect others.

Even, Zorzi and Stanzani, while they were happy together in one of the videos posted on the stories Instagram, were the victims of bad live commentary. In several people, the words of a passer-by have pointed out to Zorzi:

Why are they all fin ***?

With an intelligent use of the piquant irony that distinguishes the spirit of the columnist, who wants to underline the uselessness – and stupidity – of certain comments, Zorzi he replied:

You are reporting it to me in many. In the video where my Tommy dances, a homophobic insult is heard. The problem is his and then he has a thousand #ddlzan left.

Here is how, with mastery and respectful superiority, Zorzi decided to respond to a really inappropriate comment. He then did so, citing the summer 2021 catchphrase: One thousand, of Fedez, Orietta Berti and Achille Lauro. Chapeau then a Tommaso Zorzi who, in the meantime, enjoys his vacation with the presumed – now very probable – boyfriend, Tommaso Stanzani.

